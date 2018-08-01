Enter to win Bravo Company’s BCM RECCE-9 300BLK QRF Pistol Package!
** Click "Giveaways" **

Crossfire February 2019

Written By Brent Wheat
Photos By
2019
0

A Load Short

As a long time fan of Winchester’s Model 71, I enjoyed Holt Bodinson’s article on it in the December issue. The rifle and its .348 cartridge are ideal for hunting here in Maine. The article did, however, contain a common omission. There was another vintage factory loading which is often overlooked — Peters’ 210-grain HP.
Peter A. Anderson
Bangor, ME

More Iron in Your Diet

I absolutely love the statement by Wayne Van Zwoll in his “Drifting back to Iron” article in the December issue concerning long-range shooting: “Until you’re within range of an animal’s senses, a kill only means you shot well. Nothing else.” Although I’m from a much younger generation, I find myself in a reverse trend. I do own rifles with scopes but, I catch myself every year hunting more and more with my iron-sighted Marlin leverguns and, with a recent purchase, a Krag-Jorgensen with a Redfield aperture sight. I just find myself wanting to experience the closeness of the animal and know that I’ve gotten past at least some of his senses. It’s a thrill nothing can equal. Thanks, Wayne!
Ronald Dunn
Temple, GA

I Was There

I read many articles and watch many videos about the AR-15 and M-16. There are bits and pieces that don’t jibe with my background with the AR-15. In the USAF in 1964 the general weapon of issue was the .30 Cal. M1 Carbine. During that year my unit was assembled for an introduction to the AR-15. We were shown a video of operation and use of the weapon that the USAF demonstration team called the “AR-15 with AR meaning Automatic Rifle 15”. That is how it was introduced. It would be many years before I heard the term “ArmaLite Rifle.” The video went on to show the operation and use. We saw semi-automatic and full-automatic use by the USAF demonstration team. This same video is played on some of the history and discovery channels and described as a US Army video of the M-16. I was there, and it was the USAF and called the Automatic Rifle 15. When I try to describe this encounter to the “experts of today” I am called a liar, or told I’d been lied to. Most of these “experts” weren’t even alive in 1964. I was there.
David Zachmeyer
Via email

Purchase A PDF Download Of The GUNS Magazine February 2019 Issue Now!

2019
0

We think you'd be interested in this, too

Crossfire...
Read Full Article
60 Years of...
As I mentioned last month, when I was teaching I felt protecting my students was much more important than any regulations. Of course, I had to be able to...
Read Full Article
Think Tank
We all have our reasons for buying guns. Sometimes our biggest hurdle is convincing ourselves why we need it. I’ve debated myself so often I consider...
Read Full Article