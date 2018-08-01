Crossfire February 2019

2019
As a long time fan of Winchester’s Model 71, I enjoyed Holt Bodinson’s article on it in the December issue. The rifle and its .348 cartridge are ideal for hunting here in Maine. The article did, however, contain a common omission. There was another vintage factory loading which is often overlooked — Peters’ 210-grain HP.
Peter A. Anderson
Bangor, ME
I absolutely love the statement by Wayne Van Zwoll in his “Drifting back to Iron” article in the December issue concerning long-range shooting: “Until you’re within range of an animal’s senses, a kill only means you shot well. Nothing else.” Although I’m from a much younger generation, I find myself in a reverse trend. I do own rifles with scopes but, I catch myself every year hunting more and more with my iron-sighted Marlin leverguns and, with a recent purchase, a Krag-Jorgensen with a Redfield aperture sight. I just find myself wanting to experience the closeness of the animal and know that I’ve gotten past at least some of his senses. It’s a thrill nothing can equal. Thanks, Wayne!
Ronald Dunn
Temple, GA
I read many articles and watch many videos about the AR-15 and M-16. There are bits and pieces that don’t jibe with my background with the AR-15. In the USAF in 1964 the general weapon of issue was the .30 Cal. M1 Carbine. During that year my unit was assembled for an introduction to the AR-15. We were shown a video of operation and use of the weapon that the USAF demonstration team called the “AR-15 with AR meaning Automatic Rifle 15”. That is how it was introduced. It would be many years before I heard the term “ArmaLite Rifle.” The video went on to show the operation and use. We saw semi-automatic and full-automatic use by the USAF demonstration team. This same video is played on some of the history and discovery channels and described as a US Army video of the M-16. I was there, and it was the USAF and called the Automatic Rifle 15. When I try to describe this encounter to the “experts of today” I am called a liar, or told I’d been lied to. Most of these “experts” weren’t even alive in 1964. I was there.
David Zachmeyer
Via email