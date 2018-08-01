Crossfire February 2019

I Was There

I read many articles and watch many videos about the AR-15 and M-16. There are bits and pieces that don’t jibe with my background with the AR-15. In the USAF in 1964 the general weapon of issue was the .30 Cal. M1 Carbine. During that year my unit was assembled for an introduction to the AR-15. We were shown a video of operation and use of the weapon that the USAF demonstration team called the “AR-15 with AR meaning Automatic Rifle 15”. That is how it was introduced. It would be many years before I heard the term “ArmaLite Rifle.” The video went on to show the operation and use. We saw semi-automatic and full-automatic use by the USAF demonstration team. This same video is played on some of the history and discovery channels and described as a US Army video of the M-16. I was there, and it was the USAF and called the Automatic Rifle 15. When I try to describe this encounter to the “experts of today” I am called a liar, or told I’d been lied to. Most of these “experts” weren’t even alive in 1964. I was there.

David Zachmeyer

Via email