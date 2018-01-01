Crossfire September 2018

Letters To The Editor

Name That Gun!

On page 70 of your June issue, Will Dabbs wrote a short review of the DB Suppressor Foam. Could you please tell me the make and model of the AR pistol shown?

Kerry

via email

“The sexy beast is a SIG MCX Rattler in .300 BLK with a corresponding SIG .30-caliber can.”—Will Dabbs

From China With Love

While reading Holt Bodinson’s March “Shotgunner” column on the Huntego Cleanshot system, I noticed he mentioned using a Chinese-made Remington 870 clone imported by Century Arms. As a big fan of iron-sighted smoothbores (they are perhaps the most versatile firearm one can own), I’d be interested in seeing Holt do an article/review on it. As to the Chinese making shotguns, they seem capable of doing it pretty well when they desire. I have shot the Stevens 320 and H&R Pardner Pump — also an 870 clone — and despite being a bit rough around the edges, they performed quite well.

Nate Smith

via Email

Many years ago I used an H&R Pardner pump on a waterfowl hunt in East Texas outside of Katy. It was a bit rough around the edges, as Nate says. But it functioned well in extremely soupy, muddy conditions. It was patterned after Remington’s 870. Later models, if I recall, featured a slightly humpacked “Browning-style” receiver configuration. —Payton Miller

Remember Your Name!

As an archer who has hunted big game, small game and rough fish since the ’60s with traditional and compound bows and (to some degree) crossbows, I’m fully aware of the leaps and bounds in technology occurring within that marketplace. There are plenty of magazines on and off line to read about the subject.

While I may need a knife (thank you Pat Covert) to help clear a jammed action, to serve as a backup weapon in a life or death struggle, or at the conclusion of a successful rifle, shotgun or handgun hunt, I will never need a crossbow in support of any firearms-related activity. As a long time reader and very loyal subscriber to GUNS, I do not want to read about crossbows in this magazine — nor longbows, nor spears, nor slingshots. I want to read about guns, the accessories and the viewpoints (in an applicable context) which directly support the many uses of guns for hunting, personal defense, training or recreation.

Loren Heinlen

LaGrange, IN

Well Loren, get used to it because we’ll be covering things like archery, air guns and about anything else which might catch the eye of the open-minded guys and gals out there. We’re not a technical journal, or a scientific resource publication, but a general “shooter’s” companion, something they/we can turn to for a bit of history, what’s new, nifty product ideas, defensive thoughts, ways to have fun using our guns and gear and yes, at times, helping us all to think outside the box. If you can point your finger and smite at a distance with it, we’ll likely talk about it at some point. We’re not morphing into the bow hunter’s journal, don’t worry, but touching on topics like that now and again helps to remind us there are other fun things we can try to keep us outside, enjoying hunting and shooting of all sorts. —Roy Huntington

Likes The Idea

I’m always looking for good excuses to take my grandkids out shooting but sometimes it’s tough to make a trip to the range, which is some distance away. The article by your excellent writer Will Dabbs on that crossbow got me to thinking. A quick trip to the Academy store here supplied me with a kid’s compound bow set and a simple crossbow and target bale. Sure enough, the grandkids had a great time in our backyard, and we built a barbecue day around it all. Living in suburbia means no shooting in my back yard, but those days are over now! Thanks Will for reminding us we’re shooters first, and shooting arrows is almost as much fun as a good .22! Almost!

Carl Winstrom

Via email

That Euro Touch!

I always enjoy articles by John Barsness. In his June “Scattergun Choices,” I couldn’t help but notice on page 48 his old SAUER was a Drilling. My father brought one back from the war and I learned to shoot pheasants with it. It’s a 16-gauge over 9.3 x 74R. I was wondering what gauge/caliber combo his was. Always enjoy Mr. Barsness’ articles.

Brian Smith

West Point, CA

You’ve got sharp eyes to notice the third barrel! That old drilling is also a SAUER, but made for the American importing firm, Charles Daly. The Daly drillings were made in chamberings more common here. That particular one’s a 12×12 over .30-30. —John Barsness

Hit ’Em Where It Hurts

I subscribe to several gun magazines. I am an NRA member. I have enjoyed owning and using firearms for 65 years. I pay taxes and I do vote. Here in Washington State our democratic freedom was bought by Bloomberg and Gates. Why? One reason is we sit back and think the NRA and our politicians will do it all!

All gun owners, all of us must get involved. Several companies or businesses were stopping the sale of firearms and ammunition. Some have decided to make their own laws and will not sell to anyone under 21 years old — Fred Meyer, Walmart Inc., L.L. Bean, Dick’s Sporting Goods and several others. Citigroup has also put restrictions on firearm sales. Do not support them! Take your money someplace else. Must you have a Citigroup credit card? It’s not the only card available; return it with a letter of explanation. Do some research. Stop supporting those that are harming us. Many companies stopped supporting the NRA, stop doing business with them as well.

Firearm and ammunition companies are leaving states that repress us and our lifestyle. It’s not cheap nor easy to do so, but they’re still moving. They are making a statement and so should we. Our politicians are not enough. We must hit them in their pocketbook. That’s all corporate America cares about!

Jack M. Bean

Spokane Valley, WA

It’s the Ejector Rod, Dummy!

I read Payton Miller’s June article on the new 2 3/4″ Model 66 and was surprised to read the photo caption that said Payton didn’t find the extra quarter inch had any effect on anything. His powers of observation need improving. The extra quarter inch of barrel, coupled with the deletion of the forward underlug/ejector rod pin/detent lock permits the use of a full-length ejector rod with only a 1/4″ increase in barrel length over the old 2 1/2″ barrel Model 66. If there was a real drawback to the old design, it was the inability to clear empty cases on the shorty/stubby ejector rod. The new design eliminates the old forward underlug pin/detent lock, but at the expense of requiring the crane pin/detent lock; so it’s a trade off with the new system requiring more machining. The strength/durability problem of the old Model 66s was related to the thickness/diameter of the barrel at the forcing cone, and has nothing to do with the location of the second/forward locking pin/detent at the end of the ejector rod or at the crane. One added benefit to the manufacturer is that now S&W must produce and inventory only one length of ejector rod. As a collector of 3″ J- and K-Frame Smiths, I must tell you the benefit of the full-length ejector rod cannot be overstated.

William Peterken

Strong, ME

Reader Peterken is correct. I failed to mention the ejector rod factor in comparing the old and new M66s. I was simply looking at things from a standpoint of whatever minor velocity gain the extra bit of barrel on the newer model would bring. The ejector rod factor should have registered in my brain, seeing as how a buddy and I once installed an aftermarket 3″ barrel on an old J-Frame M49 (and had to employ a longer ejector rod). I’ve never had much problem ejecting with my old 66, but in all honesty, the charge holes are very smooth and polished and I seldom use magnums — which have caused me ejection problems with an older M19 with much rougher charge holes. —Payton Miller

Open Invite

As a gun accumulator of many years, along the way I picked up a Winchester 1895 in .30-03. I believe I have all of Mr. Venturino’s books and have enjoyed his writing over the years. The barrel caliber reads .30 U.S. Mod. 1903. If he is ever out this way there is an open invitation to come out and talk guns!

Terry Moultroup

Richmond, VT

Little Help Here …

Looking to see if any of you folks would know of a source of parts for a Browning A500-G 12-gauge shotgun. I suspect the gas piston is weakening as it has an unusual amount of play between the front/rear pistons. I’ve checked Ebay, Amazon, midwestgunworks.com and westerngunparts.com. No luck. Thought maybe you folks might have another source. Any recommendations would help. Thanks!

G. Sanders

So. Milwaukee, WI

Reader Sanders seems to have done a pretty fair job of covering “the usual suspects” in terms of replacement parts for his Browning. If anyone out there can offer a suggestion, please feel free to pitch in … —Payton Miller

Revolver Guy at Heart

I just bought a bare frame for a GLOCK 19/23 from the GlockStore, and with parts I had laying around built a very successful GLOCK 23, which runs great. I’ve decided to use it for a carry gun as it seems totally dependable. I thought I had finally gotten over carrying my S&W M629, which caused me to list to port while walking. But I’ll still harp on seeing more revolver articles in your magazine. And if you keep running articles on them, I’ll continue to buy them. In the past I’ve suggested to His Editorship Roy he turn your sister magazine American Handgunnner into a daily — to be delivered with the morning paper. But he said he didn’t want to work that hard!

Hal Hansen

via email

Hal, the idea here is to balance between Handgunner and GUNS, with some months striking gold by getting both! A daily? Well, you could always go online to www.fmgpubs.com and sign up to get our email blasts at the bottom of the page. Lots of fun stuff there too, I promise! —Roy Huntington