Crossfire February 2018

Letters To The Editor

CALIFORNIA DREAMIN’

Love your magazine. I have been entering your monthly giveaways each month for years. Since you are a California- based company and I live there, is it fair to say I’m wasting my time entering any contest for a handgun since none would be considered legal here? As of today, I should be OK to enter any long gun contests.

Keep up the great magazine, but get out of this crazy state, as it is not a good place for a firearms-related company!

Ron Rubenack

Via email

Yes, as we state in the “fine print,”we will only send the arm to the winner if the gun is legal in their state of residence. In some states like California, the list is getting narrower, but we try to have a few guns each year we can deliver to any winner. Good luck! The odds are pretty good, and equal between snail mail and online.—Editor

HUNTER’S CHECKLIST

Very good article by John Barsness on the Hunter’s Checklist in the October issue. I would recommend the addition of two small items, a signal mirror and a whistle. Twice when I was in the Army I used a signal mirror to attract the attention of helicopters coming to pick us up.

The same applies to a lost hunter. A whistle can be heard farther away than the human voice.

I enjoy your magazine. Keep up the good work.

Claude Matchette

Lawton, OK

GO-FER AR

I just finished reading Mike Venturino’s November 2017 article “My Go-Fer AR.” I bought my first AR at a gun show long before the craze using what turned out to be a surplus Colt M16A1 parts kit. The dealer honestly advised me the rifle needed to be worked on and might possibly only be good for parts. Being familiar with M16’s from my military days, I was intrigued and we settled on a price only a fraction of the going rate.

Someone obviously had no idea what they were doing when they built it. It had a carbine buffer and spring which also damaged the tube. I put in a new tube, the correct rifle buffer and spring and added a crush washer for the birdcage flash hider so the vent ports were correct. All the other parts being true Mil-Spec were in very good condition. After other adjustments, a generous cleaning, and

function check it was time to head out to the range. I still had my G.I. sling and two original Colt 20-round magazines.

Adjusting the sights, after a few rounds I was shooting tight groups from 225 yards (the maximum distance at our gun range). I then added a 4X scope to the carry handle. I’ve never had to make any sight adjustments since. Fast forward several years, thousands of rounds, and other AR-15’s that came and went, and it is still my favorite AR. It manages to turn heads and strike up at least a couple conversations every time I take it to the range. Both my son and grandson have learned on and loved this AR after moving up from single-shot .22 rifles.

Rick Schulkens

via email

CAPACITY CORRECTION

Editor’s Note: We inadvertently listed the capacity of the Canik TP9 SFx on the December cover as 18 rounds. The Canik magazine holds 20 rounds.—Jeff & Payton