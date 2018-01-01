Crossfire December 2018

Letters To The Editor

GUNS Magazine® welcomes letters to the editor. We reserve the right to edit all published letters for clarity and length. Due

to the volume of mail, we are unable to individually answer your letters or e-mail. In sending a letter to GUNS Magazine,

you agree to provide Publisher’s Development Corp. such copyright as is required for publishing and redistributing the

contents of your letter in any format. Send your letters to Crossfire, GUNS Magazine, 12345 World Trade Dr., San Diego,

CA 92128; ed@nullgunsmagazine.com

Ring It Up

In the August issue, Dave Anderson paints such a convincing picture for Ruger’s American Rimfire Compact in .22 WMR, “Rimfires Rule the Roost!” that I had to put together my own “farm rifle.” One problem I’m having is identifying the scope rings he used on the Redfield scope. Any information would be most helpful.

Mike Hori

Via email

Mike, the rings are from Weaver, made to clamp on the 3/8″ grooves commonly seen on rimfire rifles. They are made to fit a 1″ diameter scope tube as on the Redfield. Sometimes these rings are referred to as “Tip-Off” rings — I assume because if you wish to remove the scope, it’s only necessary to loosen the mounting screws and then tip the scope to one side. Rings and scope have performed very well. I haven’t had to touch the adjustments since initial sighting. Hope you’ll be as pleased with the rifle as I am. —Dave Anderson

Old Colts

Massad Ayoob’s October column on old Colts reminded me why I carry a 1969-vintage Colt revolver in this age of compact Wondernines. My dad, who turns 90 this year and retired from the NYPD as a Captain back in 1988, carried an old Detective Special for well over 50 years. As a kid, I have fond memories of him taking me to shoot it at Rodman’s Neck police range by our home on City Island. Now, every time I strap mine on, I picture him strapping his on, and it gives me a special connection to a special time with my very special dad.

Dave DiGregorio

Via email

Magnumized Model 10?

I’ve read with great interest the many historical articles you have provided on Colt and S&W wheelguns in every issue. Likely you have already covered this topic, I’d appreciate information on certain S&W Model 10-6s that were returned to S&W for retrofit from .38 Special to .357 Magnum (i.e. barrels, cylinders, combat triggers, hammers). I’ve found scant information on this topic, but from what I can gather, a few 10-6s were returned by NYPD (or NY State Police) for this retrofit, and now, a few “factory” .357 10-6s do exist in the public domain. I sent a note to S&W some time ago, but never received a response.

S.A. Haley

Via email

“We’ve asked our two Smith wheelgun gurus, John Taffin and Mas Ayoob, about this. John referred us to this from the Standard Catalog of Smith & Wesson 4th Edition: “Around 3,000 10-6s were in .357 Magnum, including around 1,200 for the NYSP with 4 heavy pinned barrel … Frame marked 10-6, .357 Magnum on the barrel.” According to Mas, those NYSP guns may have actually pre-dated the Model 13 .357 K-Frame. —Payton Miller”

The Trunk Gun: For roadside emergencies?

Trunk Gun

As I read Michael Humphries’ “Tricked Out Trunk Gun” (October) I have a couple of concerns. Mike states, “The result of my tinkering gave me a secure trunk gun providing 50+1 rounds on the gun.” While this weapon is legally a pistol, it is based on the MSR that has a floating firing pin and as such should never be transported with a live round in the chamber. Carrying this type of weapon in a vehicle with a loaded chamber and stored in a trunk creates a serious risk on an ND. Most modern pistols and revolvers have some type of safety device blocking the movement of the firing pin unless the trigger is “pulled,” the MSR and most shotguns DO NOT! We typically refer to our carry guns (i.e. GLOCK 19) as having a 15 +1 capacity as they can be safely carried with a round in the chamber and a full magazine inserted.

My second concern would be under what circumstances would I deploy such a weapon? The use of a defensive firearm is a “come as you are” event. It would be extremely unlikely you would be able to retreat to your vehicle, recover a stored MSR and deploy effectively. With any situation requiring the use of a defensive firearm the police are coming. The last thing I want when they arrive is a firearm in my hand! With a “conventional” concealed pistol or revolver it would be easy to re-holster, conceal the firearm, and have my hands visible. This would “not” be possible with an MSR type “pistol.”

Mike also says at the conclusion, “Now maybe I can carry a pocket-sized .380 as my primary.” This would imply the powerful MSR stored in his trunk will make up any difference. The use of a defensive firearm is a “come as you are” event. At best you will have only seconds to react and make a difference in any defensive situation. If it’s not “on your person” when the event occurs, it’s very unlikely it will make “any” difference at all.

Michael Berry

Via email

“We always appreciate it when readers are moved by our articles and appreciate your thoughts/concerns. To be frank, my thoughts on the chances of actually ever needing to employ “this much gun” are roughly equivalent to the chances of my being hit by a meteorite. But, the whole point was treating it as an extreme emergency insurance policy. Will this be handy in a gas station hold up?

Definitely not. Would it be helpful if I were stranded in the middle of the next zombie apocalypse (or some serious social unrest)? Yes! Accepting that level of possibility, though, your point is good about the loaded chamber, as you likely would have a good amount of time to employ the gun (and rack the action) if it came to it. To be honest, I still carry a full-size 9mm anyway (and did not make the transition to a .380). So I will probably never need it anyway! —Michael O. Humphries”

Paging Dr. Taffin

I have my grandfather’s Model 1873 Winchester in .32-20. I had the action reworked and a bore liner put in. It’s a hoot to shoot. I recently bought a 7.5 Cattleman in .32-20 from Taylor’s & Co. to go with the rifle. I currently use Winchester 100-grain and Ultramax 115-grain ammo. Both guns have a groove diameter of 0.311. Because I live in California I can no longer order my ammo on-line and .32-20 is hard to find. I I have several questions before I pursue reloading: (1) Should I stick with lead RNFP bullets for the rifle? (2) Can you recommend types of bullets I should use, powder and loads? (3) I don’t expect to be loading large quantities of ammo, so I’ve been looking at the Lee Classic Turret Press. I would appreciate any insight concerning it. (4) Do you know what power and load Winchester and Ultramax use for their factory stuff?

Mike Brown

Via email

“Mike, that ’73 needs to be treated gently. I would go with 115-grain RNFP bullets and 3.5 grains of W231 or HP 38. I used the Lee Turret decades ago for .32 Magnums and it worked OK, but I would invest in a good single stage press from RCBS or Lyman. Starline has the best brass. There’s a lot of variation in brass length with Remington/Winchester/Starline brass so keep it separated. As far as your Winchester/Ultramax question, ammo companies rarely ever divulge what their loads are. Before you load a large batch, make a few dummy rounds to check the feeding, chambering and ejection and also to see how they fit the chambers of your sixgun. The .32-20 is a grand old cartridge and still quite useful. I load for several rifles from Marlin and Winchester as well as sixguns from Freedom Arms, Colt, Dan Wesson, Ruger, S&W and Uberti. Your Taylor’s is probably from Uberti or Pietta. Good shootin’ and God bless. —John Taffin”

Parts Sources

In the September Letters, G. Sanders asked for recommendations for parts sources. Tell him to try Numrich Gun Parts Corporation (www.gunpartscorp.com), Dick Williams Gun Shop (www.dickwilliamsgunshop.com) and Jack First Gun Parts (www.jackfirstgun.com). These are all excellent sources for used and obsolete gun parts. I subscribe to GUNS and American Handgunner. Trust me, I used to subscribe to other publications and cancelled those long ago as there’s just no comparison. Your writers are top notch and remind me of the good ole days of Elmer Keith, Skeeter Skelton, Jeff Cooper, etc. Thanks and keep up the good work.

Rod Jensen

Parker, CO

All The Way Around

I recently bought an older (1970) S&W M36 round butt from a liberal whose wife had the firing pin removed. After buying a new hammer extension and rivet from Jack First gun parts, it runs like a champ. My question: Is it safe to carry with all five rounds in the cylinder? Roy Huntington seems to be a J-Frame aficionado so I figure he’d know. Keep up the great work on the magazines. P.S. I “love” buying guns from liberals.

Andy

Via emai

“Carry it loaded all the way around in perfect peace of mind. Smith double-action revolvers — in any frame size — all feature a firing pin block. —Roy Huntington”

The Good Old Days

I read “Cops n’ Revolvers” in the September issue and it made me remember the “Practical Pistol Course” (PPC) training I received at the FBI National Academy in 1970 (this was not, incidentally, the shooting course of the same acronym to which Tank refers in his article), and we didn’t use speedloaders back then. We fired at a silhouette target from 7 yards (point shooting); 25 yards (kneeling and sitting); 50 yards (right and left-hand barricade); and 60 yards (prone). I fired a perfect score, as did two other members of our class of 200. We all received congratulatory letters from then-FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover. I personally used my department-issued service revolver, an S&W Model 10 .38 Special with heavy barrel and fixed sights. Police firearms training was a lot different in those days!

D.P. Van Blaricom, Chief of Police (Ret)

Bellevue, WA

Read More Letters To The Editor

Purchase A PDF Download Of The GUNS Magazine December 20118 Issue Now!