Crossfire August 2018

Letters To The Editor

GUNS Magazine® welcomes letters to the editor. We reserve the right to edit all published letters for clarity and length. Due to the volume of mail, we are unable to individually answer your letters or e-mail. In sending a letter to GUNS Magazine, you agree to provide Publisher’s Development Corp. such copyright as is required for publishing and redistributing the contents of your letter in any format. Send your letters to Crossfire, GUNS Magazine, 12345 World Trade Dr., San Diego,

CA 92128; ed@nullgunsmagazine.com

Beretta Minx

World’s Smallest “Barbecue Gun”

I did something that might be worth putting in a future issue. I started with a nickel Beretta Minx .22 Short. I then collected as many gold plated parts for it as I could. I got a longer threaded barrel and had it nickel plated as well. However, I couldn’t find a gold-plated safety lever. Tried one from a Taurus .22 with a flip-up barrel but it was too different to fit.

Lloyd Donald Friedman

Via email

S&W’s long-barreled .357 classic.

Dept. of Fractured Fractions

In the May “Campfire Tales” (“Past Masters of the Double-Action Sixgun”), John Taffin refers to the first Smith & Wesson .357 Magnums as having an “8 3/4″ barrel.” Actually — and I’ve owned two of them over the years — it should have been an “8 3/8″ barrel.” Admittedly, a small difference, but correct.

D.P. Van Blaricom,

Bellevue, WA

We automatically assumed we’d goofed and that 8 3/8″ is the correct figure as well. But a bit of snoopery on our part revealed this, from a 2010 Gun Digest article entitled “Smith & Wesson’s Classic Model 27 Part 2”:

“The reduction from 8-3/4 to 8-3/8 inches as maximum length came about after Smith & Wesson discovered that their longest barrel exceeded the maximum length allowed in competition at the time. To achieve the maximum allowed sight radius, 10 inches, the barrel had to be shortened to the 8-3/8 inches dimension.” — PM

.17 Hornet Tips

In regard to M.L. McPherson’s March article, “The Golden Age of Varminting is Now,” I would suggest that reloaders of the .17 Hornet follow the guidelines set forth in current reloading manuals, especially in regards to substituting small pistol primers in this cartridge. This is, after all, a high intensity little round which develops significant pressures.

If the correct small rifle primers with their harder cups are used, there will be no need to slow down locktime by cutting coils off the striker spring. And lastly, the .17 Hornet headspaces off the rim, not the shoulder. The forward surface of the cartridge rim butts up solid against the rear of the chamber. There’s no possible way for the case to be driven into the chamber to set the shoulder back.

Dick Peterson

Via email

Another Look Back

Like many, I celebrate the recognition Master Sgt. Roy Benavidez receives as well as all US servicemen/women. We just can’t help ourselves, we’re not “snowflakes” hugging puppies while majoring in anarchy at some college on a grant paid for by hard working taxpayers.

There’s no doubt Ms. Yvette Benavides represents her father accurately in her book Tango Mike Mike and I will purchase a personal copy. In addition to said publication, a must read is Legend penned by Eric Blehm (Crown Publishers, NY). This book has an in-depth account of Master Sgt. Benavides’ life from childhood through retirement. It details the mission for which he was awarded the Medal of Honor. Master Sgt. Benavidez made certain to recognize everyone involved by name as well. I may be guilty of some bias as my brother, Chief Warrant Officer William Fernan, was a pilot of one of the Hueys that went down on this mission.

Many are somewhat “upset” our country took so long to award Benavidez and others for their actions in any “theater.” But then I suppose political correctness trumped morality and ethos once again. The subject mission transpired west of Saigon. Come to think of it the ordered mission had a Cambodian zip code.

The medal doesn’t quite wholly define Benavides. His actions exemplified the very fabric of him as a great man. God bless him, all US military personnel past and present, and thank you for keeping them in our hearts and prayers.

Thomas R. Fernan

Via email