Crossfire April 2018

GUNS Magazine® welcomes letters to the editor. We reserve the right to edit all published letters for clarity and length. Due to the volume of mail, we are unable to individually answer your letters or e-mail. In sending a letter to GUNS Magazine, you agree to provide Publisher’s Development Corp. such copyright as is required for publishing and redistributing the contents of your letter in any format. Send your letters to Crossfire, GUNS Magazine, 12345 World Trade Dr., San Diego, CA 92128; ed@nullgunsmagazine.com

10mm Mixup

Regarding John Taffin’s review of the “Polymer Witness Limited” in your March 2018 issue, I am a long-time user of Tanfoglio/EAA Witness handguns and was immediately interested. I combed the EAA website for this gun but could not find it. An email to EAA cleared it up.

Jan Gerstner

Delafield, Wi.

At press time we were under the impression the pistol name was the Witness Limited. In actuality it’s called the “Witness P Match.” Here’s the direct link to the model on EAA’s website: http://eaacorp.com/guns/handguns/witness-p-match-tanfoglio-404. Our cover gun in the March 2018 issue is the exact same model.—Roy Huntington, Publisher

Hellfighter History Lesson

First of all let me state that I have been a loyal GUNS subscriber for many years. The kindness that you showed to me after Hurricane Katrina destroyed my home, and with it, my entire collection of your magazines up to September 2005 will never be forgotten. You promptly provided me with every issue that I lost via digital format. Thanks again for that kindness.

I also want to thank John Sheehan for that wonderful and well-researched article on Sgt. Henry “Black Death” Johnson and the Harlem Hellfighters. As an amateur historian on the role of African American soldiers in all of our nation’s wars, I was truly excited to see Mr. Sheehan recount the heroics of Sgt. Johnson. Hollywood recounted the heroics of Sgt. Alvin York and rightfully so. However, many of my peers knew who Henry Johnson was and now you have shared his story with your readers. How he was treated when he returned home was tragic but unfortunately it happened many times over to soldiers who fought valiantly for a country they loved. Mr. Sheehan correctly pointed that out, and very succinctly addressed the actions that our country undertook to correct those injustices culminating with Sgt. Johnson receiving the Medal of Honor. I have attached a picture of one of my most prized possessions. My late father-in-law gifted me a U.S. Model of 1917 rifle serial number 1063*** Eddystone. One hundred years later, its functionality is still excellent. I could not help but tie in my little piece of World War I history with the fine piece on Sgt Henry Johnson and the Harlem Hellfighters.

Eternally grateful,

Richard A. Winder, MSW

Director, City of New Orleans Human Services Department ( Retired)

Monroe, LA

A “Zeroing” Problem

I enjoy your magazine. I found I think an error in the February 2018 issue. On page 15 it mentions the .280 139-grain bullet starts out 3,000 fps faster. In reference to the 143-grain ELD-X. I think, and the chart on page 16 would so indicate, it should have read 300 fps faster. Just pointing that out.

Everyone keep up the good work.

Jim Scheer

Celina, OH

You’re right! Our bad for clipping a line too many to shorten Dave’s article. It should have said it starts out at 3,000 fps and is 300 fps faster.—Editors

Great Reads

Just read John Taffin’s article in the February issue where he deals with cherished books by his favorite outdoor writers. Absolutely fantastic. I wholeheartedly agree with him. Amen! Keep the good stuff coming. I’ve been a reader for many, many years.

Scott Meyer

NRA RSO

via email

Expedient Slinging

Just a note to say that as a collector of military surplus firearms I really enjoy your magazine and always look forward to the next edition.

I did notice in the 2017 Special Edition about the British SMLE rifles that the slings on all the rifles were on “backwards” (claw hook away from the stock to prevent scratching).

Also the sling on the 4T appears to be a sling for a Bren gun? ( as it appears longer than standard ).

Again, I really enjoy your magazine and the pictures and articles are always enjoyable and spot on!

Thanks and keep up the good work.

Louis Williams

via email

Yes, I should have put them on correctly for the photos. I have two reasons for the slings being on backwards, though. One, the sling claw damages the gun’s stock in the safe. Did it once to a nice Enfield and put them on backwards after that. Then, not being “kitted up” to go to the range (heavy clothing), if the sling is installed correctly, the sling base can dig into my shoulder since I often sling the rifles to carry them to the shooting benches in a T-shirt. Whether during uncasing the gun or at the bench, with the claw outside, adjusting the sling to use as a shooting support is far easier and faster when on backwards.

Yes, the No. 4T sports a Bren Gun sling. The Skennerton/Laidler book mentions the Bren sling was popular with snipers after D-Day because it was easier to keep clean in the mud and snow than the issue US M1907 leather one. Good eye!—Jeff John

South Korea To Stateside

I got my hands on my first issue of GUNS while stationed in South Korea at Kunsan AB in 2009. My supervisor at the time was also a gun guy and had a box of GUNS issues stretching back three years and he gave them to me because I spent the majority of my free time with a beer in one hand and my face buried in numerous gun mags and Internet sites building all manner of “dream guns” and making these ridiculous lists and power point slides of what I should build or buy (laughable on a GI salary!). Once I was returned to my family and duty station stateside, I also believe he let me have these magazines not only out of the brotherhood developed by avid gun guys, but he didn’t want it adding to his weight limit when he shuffled off to Japan after Korea. It was a strict weight limit, and you have to work it right to maximize cargo from home station and the temporary duty location (government BS at its finest!). Again, I’m rambling, so let me move on to the point I’m trying to make.

This is the most fantastic, educational, well put together and formatted magazine to me, that I hope you all never change it. I read other gun mags here and there, but I buy this off the newsstand religiously because the breadth of subject matter you all cover is flat-out amazing to a gun guy who truly loves damn near any and all manner of guns. When I was in Idaho, I actually came across John Taffin himself shooting down by the base where I’d take my family to shoot. It was the end of a long day shooting whistle pigs and paper, and I had tired, hungry and thirsty kids crammed into the back of a Jeep and was star struck enough I couldn’t muster the courage to stop and try to drum up a conversation. Besides, he was probably working, and no one likes to be bothered when their “work” involves shooting (ha!). What a missed opportunity to meet a legend, but I told everyone I knew about my “star sighting” and schooled my wife on John Taffin for the 20-minute ride back to the Base. John Connor, Holt Bodinson, Mike Venturino and Massad Ayoob are some of the greatest gunwriters of a generation. They’re all top tier and their passion shows. Keep up the good work, and know that your fans are many. By the way, if you’re on the lookout for a newbie gunwriter with no experience and no formal training, I’m available! Take care.

Robert Maness

TSgt, USAF sep.

via email

Long-Time Reader

Howdy. Just had to let you know how much I like your magazine. I’m an 80 year old who has been shooting for 75 years. I love steel and wood guns. I just ended 60-plus years of another mag because of their all-black gun agenda. I want to thank the Duke, Miller and John Taffin for keeping us old folks in mind. Also the editor! My subscription will be kept till I go to the other side of the mountain.

L.D. Galloway

via email