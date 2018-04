CrossBreed Holsters adds the Smith & Wesson M&P M2.0 Compact to its growing product line of holsters. CrossBreed has hand-crafted each of their popular holster models for the newly released Smith & Wesson M&P M2.0 Compact handgun: including the SuperTuck IWB Holster, QwikClip IWB Holster, Founder’s Series SuperTuck IWB Holster, SuperSlide OWB Holster lines and more.

CrossBreed Holsters

(888) 732-5011

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/crossbreed-holsters