Crosman Corporation SBR

The Crosman SBR features a blowback action, adjustable six-position buttstock, AR-compatible pistol grip and quad raid forearm for accessory mounting. With a 30-round drop magazine, the CO2-powered SBR achieves 430 fps with BBs.

In the Benjamin break barrel line, the Vaporizer features SBD Gold Sound suppression and has an adjustable rear/fixed front sight, ergonomic stock with soft touch inserts and rubber recoil pad, a two-stage, adjustable trigger, Picatinny rail and CenterPoint 3-9x40mm scope. Sling mounts are included.

(800) 724-7486

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/crosman-corporation