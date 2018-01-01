Crosman Benjamin Traveler

Crosman has introduced a portable air compressor for use at home or in the field. The Benjamin Traveler can be used to fill a maximum of 4,500 psi, and is suitable for airguns and paintball cylinders less than 0.6 L. A quick-connect hose plugs directly into the fill nipple of the gun. It can either be plugged into a standard home outlet, or off any 12-volt car, lawn mower or ATV battery. Built-in safety features include an automatic shut-off to prevent battery drain or overheating.

(800) 724-7486

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/crosman-corporation