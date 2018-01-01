Designed for short-range defensive situations, Hornady Critical Defense Rifle delivers quick expansion for reduced potential of over-penetration. The patented Flex Tip of the Critical Defense FTX bullet not only helps keep the nose cavity free from clogging as it passes through heavy clothing but also helps the bullet expand quickly, even at low velocity. It’s available in three loads: .223 Rem. (55- and 73-gr. FTX) and .308 Win. (155-gr. FTX).

