Building on the success of the Colt Competition Pistol, Colt has expanded the line to include a stainless steel finish. The stainless steel Colt Competition Pistol features Colt’s Dual Spring Recoil System, which reduces felt recoil and helps keep sights on target when firing. Other features include Novak’s patent-pending adjustable rear sight and fiber optic front sight; competition ergonomics including an undercut triggerguard and upswept safety; and a National Match barrel. It’s available in .45 ACP, 9mm and .38 Super.

(800) 962-2658

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/colt