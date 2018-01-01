CMMG’s MKGs GUARD

CMMG’s new MkGs GUARD, available in six different models, is a pistol-caliber carbine (PCC) AR-15 fed from 33-round GLOCK magazines. The 9mm GUARD is practical for home defense, PCC competition or for plinking at the range. The Radial Delayed Blowback operating system equates in a lighter buffer and bolt carrier group in addition to smoother shooting. The DRB 9mm has a 16-inch barrel, Magpul MOE pistol grip and stock with six-position Mil-Spec receiver extension. The upper and lower receivers are 7075-T6 aluminum, and the trigger is single-stage, Mil-Spec style. It weighs 6.2 lbs. unloaded and has an overall length of 32.5 inches (stock collapsed).

