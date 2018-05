The V2 Ultra-Conceal OWB Holster from Clinger Holsters delivers high-level concealment with “cling tab” technology which pulls the grip close to the body. The flex tab allows the holster to flex around the user’s waist. The holster converts into the V2 No Print Wonder IWB holster and the V2 Stingray IWB holster (also AIWB carry).

(479) 262-2714

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/clinger-holsters