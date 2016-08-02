GUNS Magazine Classic Editions

Click On The Cover Or Issue Date To Download A PDF Of These
Classic GUNS Magazine Issues From 1955 To 1966

Check Back Each Month For A New Issue

1955 Editions

1956 Editions

1957 Editions

1958 Editions

1959 Editions

1960 Editions

1961 Editions

1962 Editions

1963 Editions

1964 Editions

1965 Editions

1966 Editions


1967 Editions

4 thoughts on “GUNS Magazine Classic Editions

  1. Jim Hallam

    Hi
    I am Assistant Curator of the (British) NRA Museum at Bisley.
    We hope to be acquiring a .22 STEVENS “Bisley Model” soon — referred to in Jim Grants’s “Still more Singleshot rifles”. The Stevens chapter refers to an article on the “Bisley Model” in the Feb 1969 issue of your magazine.

    We would be most grateful if you could send us a copy of that article.

    best wishes

    Jim Hallam
    V-P, NRA

  2. Philip G.Baldo

    Hi, will there be a 1967 series of the magazine. I’ve enjoyed the old issues so much I really hope there will be more. I’m 62 now and love all the old adds and articles. Please don’t stop. I have been a subscriber for some time now but the old issues really are great to look back and see what we’ve missed.

