Christmas On The Horizon: Here’s How To Gift A Gun

By Dave Workman

It was once a tradition to put firearms under the Christmas tree; a first gun, typically a .22 rifle, for a youngster, a new shotgun or big game rifle for a sibling or spouse, or maybe for dad, and possibly a new handgun.

But new gun laws, more gun laws, and more laws on top of those, have done their best to spoil that tradition.

Trust the folks at the National Shooting Sports Foundation to suggest avenues around or through the labyrinth, so that the impediments needn’t destroy what was a very special thing. Got my first handgun at Christmas one year, and likewise my sons got their first rimfire rifles.

According to the NSSF, “There’s no federal law that prohibits a gift of a firearm to a relative or friend that lives in your home state. Abramski v. United States, a recent Supreme Court decision involving a ‘straw purchase’ of a firearm did not change the law regarding firearms as gifts.”

There are several states that require firearms transfers be done only through a licensed firearms dealer. They are, in alphabetical order, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island and Washington State. Additionally, the District of Columbia has this requirement. Also, Maryland and Pennsylvania require a background check for handgun transfers, NSSF noted.

In some of these jurisdictions, the number of murders went down from 2015 to 2016. In others, the number went up. For example, according to the FBI data, California reported 1,275 gun-related slayings in 2015, and in 2016 the body count jumped to 1,368. Maryland saw 297 firearms-related homicides in 2015, but last year that number jumped to 328. A recent check by Insider Online found that there have already been more than 300 homicides in Baltimore this year.

On the other hand, Connecticut reported 73 firearms slayings in 2015 and only 48 last year. Delaware had 52 gun-related murders in 2015 but that dropped to 41 in 2016.

NSSF noted that it is important to check your state laws and ask the firearms dealer about gifting.

So, there is one way to assure that the recipient of your gift is a happy camper: The gift certificate or a gift card. This assures that the recipient gets exactly the model he/she wants. The gift giver will be happy, as will the gift recipient. Perhaps only the anti-gunners will be unhappy, but they really only deserve lumps of coal in their stockings, anyway.

New Winchester Powder For Handgunners

For handgunners who reload .38 Special, .45 ACP and/or 9mm ammunition, Winchester Smokeless Propellants has just announced a new powder, WinClean 244™.

It’s a ball powder developed to burn clean and produce a low muzzle flash and reduce fouling. It’s also designed to flow consistently and will be useful for a wide range of applications, according to the folks at Hodgdon, which markets this propellant.

It will be available to ship in January, in 1-, 4- or 8-pound canisters. Loading data will be posted at HodgdonReloading.com.

New Proposal To ‘Fix’ National Instant Checks

The past couple of weeks have seen a fair amount of discussion about legislation dubbed the “Fix NICS” bill, jointly supported by both pro-gun and anti-gun members of the U.S. Senate.

The National Rifle Association and NSSF have shown support for the measure. Since the mass shooting of churchgoers in Sutherland Springs, Texas by a man whose criminal history had not been forwarded to the National Instant Check System by the military, there has been widespread agreement that the NICS system needs a fix.

However, not everyone is happy about this. The Gun Owners of America has called on its members and supporters to “tell the Senate to stop trying to ‘fix’ an unconstitutional system.” The GOA also called upon the Republican majority in Congress to move pro-gun legislation that has been languishing in committee for most of the year.

GOA says background checks “are an ‘infringement’ and…they are unconstitutional.”

“Put simply,” the GOA says, “a broken system can’t be fixed – especially one that is a glaring infringement of the Second Amendment.”

The legislation is S.2135, sponsored by pro-gun Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX). There were 13 co-sponsors at this writing and it’s an interesting list that includes anti-gun Senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal, both Connecticut Democrats, and Dianne Feinstein (D-CA). Joining them are Senators Orrin Hatch (R-UT), Pat Toomey (R-PA), and Tim Scott (R-SC), Dean Heller (R-NV), Lamar Alexander (R-TN), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Christopher Coons (D-DE), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Martin Heinrich (D-NM).

NICS Hasn’t Helped Chicago

When it comes to National Instant Checks, the smart money says few, if any, of the people who have killed more than 600 of their fellow citizens in Chicago already this year even bothered with a background check.

One supposes that the “good news” is that the Windy City was running behind last year’s body count by several dozen. Last year, according to the Chicago Sun Times, there were 781 homicides.

The Sun Times reported the city’s 600th slaying this year on Nov. 15. Last year, that figure was reached on Oct. 17.

Also, the newspaper noted that at the end of October, the city had logged 2,445 shootings. That was down considerably from the 3,000 shootings reported by the same date last year. October saw 228 shootings while there were 353 shootings in October 2016, a 34-percent decline, the newspaper said.

Anybody who wonders why all of the gun laws haven’t had the desired effect on crime need only acquaint themselves with the Sun Times report regarding a man identified as William Johnson, 23. The newspaper said this fellow was sacked by police after having served a search warrant.

Now, pay attention. According to the published account, Johnson was slapped with “unauthorized use of a weapon,” possession of a firearm by a felon and felon in possession of body armor. All of those are additional felonies.

Cops recovered two handguns, a rifle and the body armor. It is an ironclad bet that Johnson did not come by any of these guns through a retail purchase. Ergo, there was no background check, no waiting period, no photo ID required; all of the inconveniences piled on honest citizens.

Springfield XD-E Now In .45 ACP

Springfield Armory recently announced that the compact XD-E pistol is now available in .45 ACP, giving people a handful of knockdown power.

Only an inch wide at its widest point, the XD-E is a real piece of work, with a dual recoil spring on a full-length guide rod, 3.3-inch barrel, 6- and 7-round single stack magazines, black polymer frame and fiber optic front sight with a low profile combat rear sight.

It’s got an exposed hammer, external extractor, ambidextrous manual safety and it hits the scale (empty) at 23 ounces.

Next month, there is a version featuring a Viridian laser that will apparently be introduced.

