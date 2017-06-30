Celerant Technology, provider of retail management solutions, has launched its new email marketing automation platform as an addition to its digital marketing services. The platform pulls real-time sales data and CRM to segment customers and send personalized emails based on automated workflows. This allows retailers to target and personalize email campaigns for the individual shopper, which increases the chances they will click and convert into a sale. Platform scenarios invite customers to post online reviews for prior purchases, send suggested upsell items, remind shoppers with products in cart, offer targeted coupons and reengage lost customers — customized messages are also available.

(718) 605-7733

www.gunsmagazine.com/celerant-technology-corp