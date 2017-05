New to the product line of CD Defense weapons is the AK-9 pistol in 9mm. Its features include a 10-round Beretta 92 magazine, fixed blade front and rear sights, 6.3-inch barrel and standard AK trigger block. The AK-9 is finished in matte black and includes two magazines. It weighs 6 lbs. and is 14.25-inches long. An interchangeable adapter for GLOCK-style magazines is available separately.

(800) 554-1618

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/cd-defense