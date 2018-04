The CaseCruzer Mini 2N2 GunPOD can accommodate two rifles up to 35 inches in length, and two handguns (max. length of 9.25 inches). An accessory compartment holds six handgun magazines. For added storage, the Mini 3N3 GunPOD safely stores and transports three rifles (up to 35 inches in length) and three handguns (max. length of 9.25 inches). An accessory slot can hold small items.

(800) 440-9925

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/casecruzer