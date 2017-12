New from Carson Optical is the RD Series of binoculars, available in five models. Model RD-842 is a full size binocular with a contemporary open bridge design and 8x magnification. High quality BAK-4 prisms and fully multi-coated optics deliver a crisp, bright image. RD-842 models weigh 1.36 lbs. and arrive with a hard protective case.

(631) 963-5000

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/carson-optical