Past Masters of the Double-Action Sixgun

Phil Sharpe

When the .357 Magnum came out in 1935, it was loaded with a Sharpe-designed bullet as he had been in on the ground floor of the development of both the .357 Magnum revolver from S&W and the cartridge. Phil’s bullet design had a shorter nose than Keith’s .38 bullet and would work in a .357 Magnum cylinder using the crimping groove. It still lives today and I do believe that RCBS’s 38-150KT is a very close approximation of Sharpe’s design.



Sharpe was a dedicated handloader and spent many years on the staff of American Rifleman. His book, Complete Guide to Handloading, can still be found on book tables at gun shows and still makes fascinating reading more than 80 years after the first copy was published in 1937. As a writer with all the modern conveniences of progressive presses, electronic scales, and sophisticated chronographs at my disposal, I stare in awe at the work put into Sharpe’s book on handloading. Sharpe did not just cover a few favorite calibers, he covered everything available at the time.



In this day of thousands upon thousands of reloaders loading everything from .357 Magnum to the .500 S&W, it is quite fascinating to see what Sharpe had to say about reloading the .357 Magnum. Remember, Sharpe worked very closely with Col. Wesson in developing the .357 Magnum including the longer brass as compared to the .38 Special. Both of them did much field work with the new cartridge. Sharpe says of loading the .357 Magnum back in the 1930s, “Developing the full charge load is a major problem. Essentially the factories use a special non-canister grade of Hercules 2400, not available to handloaders. The obvious step then is standard 2400. Charges must be weighed carefully and if this powder is used, it must not be varied between the recommended charges.



“The powder will not work well at low pressures and is inclined to be erratic if the load is increased even slightly beyond the recommended limit. The writer does not recommend the handloading of full charges by the average person and desires to make this clearly known. You are loading far more power than has ever been crammed into a revolver cartridge and in doing so you load at your own risk. The Hercules Powder Company and Smith & Wesson refuse to recommend the reloading of this particular number because of this. It can be done by the careful man, however. But if care was ever needed in the reloading of a revolver cartridge it most certainly applies to this particular number. The handloader will do much better to use these cases and load standard .38 Special charges.”



Sharpe’s load for the .357 Magnum with his 146-grain hollowpoint was 16.0 grains of 2400, much hotter than any recommendations today, for 1,655 feet per second. This was a maximum load as one might well expect. With Unique and the same bullet the maximum charge was 8.5 grains for 1,520 fps. Sharpe worked with 100 different handloads, with 10 different powders leading up to the .357 Magnum. His Sharpe bullet was based on Elmer Keith’s .38 Special design, but made lighter and shorter with the .357 Magnum in mind. It was engineered to have approximately 80 percent of the bearing surface of Keith’s 358429 .38 Special bullet and also to cast closer to sizing diameter. The .357 project apparently caused hard feelings between Sharpe and Keith at least on Keith’s part as one seems to get this impression in reading Elmer’s writings.



Keith Brown Grips

3586 Crab Orchard Ave.

Beavercreek, Ohio 45430

(937) 426-4147

http://www.keithbrowngrips.com/

