A Half Century With Sixguns

Ka-Blooie

The Colt Single Action was, and is, a marvelous sixgun. For me, especially in .45 Colt, it balances and points better than any other sixgun I have ever experienced. Casull played with several chamberings in the Colt from .22 Hornet, through the .44 Special, but eventually centered down on the .45 Colt. As great as the Colt Single Action is, .45 Colt cylinders are very thin on the outer walls and especially over the bolt slots. In pursuit of a more powerful .45, Casull bulged many cylinders; the cartridge case itself was sufficiently strong however the cylinder was not. In his work Casull used frame-mounted firing pins, special barrels and heat-treated frames, but no matter what he tried, cylinders burst and top straps blew just like they had done for Elmer Keith three decades earlier.

Not only did he have problems with the strength of the sixgun, he also found he had ignition problems with his loads. Primer pockets were reamed to accept rifle primers, however he did not have the right powders to accomplish what he expected with his .45 Magnum. Keith had ground black powder to an almost flour-like consistency to get as much power as he could from the .45; Casull went with triplex loads. The best powder available at the time was Hercules 2400, however it did not ignite satisfactorily and in fact gave erratic results and unburned powder granules. A triplex loading, consisting of three Hercules powders, Bullseye, Unique, and 2400 was developed. These powders were loaded in sequence and were held in place by compression. Since the advent of H110 and WW296 not only is triplex loading not necessary, the newer powders also provide better results.