The CamelBak Trophy S is ideal for hunters traveling into the backcountry who need organized storage and hydration combined with lightweight comfort and durability. The Trophy S includes two mounts for rifles (a balanced center mount with adjustable/removable foot) and bows (left and right bow compatible with cam and limb protection). Additionally, it has an integrated meat shelf and rain cover, dual-wing belt with cargo and therminator harness.

(800) 767-8725

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/camelbak