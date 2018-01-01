Bushnell Outdoor Products

As Bushnell’s flagship optic, the XRS II riflescope features ED Prime Glass — which delivers rich color and contrast, even in low-light conditions. The 4.5-30x zoom and wide 50mm objective lens is designed to acquire targets out to 1,000-plus yards. Making adjustments is simple, with a lock windage turret and an elevation turret featuring a RevLimiter Zero Stop that will not turn past zero. A locking diopter maintains the XRS II’s focus.

