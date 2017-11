Burris now offers the MTAC 1-4X riflescope in Prym1 Camo. The 1-4x24mm scope is dressed in SandStorm or Blackout Prym1 camo that utilizes organic shape designs rather than traditional trees and leaves. The MTAC 1-4X series feature a 30mm tube and a durable, stress-free, solid one-piece outer tube built to withstand shock and vibrations of even heavy recoiling calibers. It’s also waterproof and fog proof.

(970) 356-1670

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/burris-company