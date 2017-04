In rifles, the X-Bolt Medallion Safari Grade bolt-action rifle features a deep polished blued and fluted heavy sporter barrel with gold accented engraving. The stock features a gloss finish, checkered Grade IV/V walnut, and Rosewood forend grip and pistol grip caps. Browning’s AB3 bolt-action rifle will now be offered in a Micro Stalker model for 2017. It features a 13-inch length of pull for smaller-stature shooters.

(800) 333-3288

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/browning