Browning X-Bolt Pro

In rifles, Browning’s new X-Bolt Pro and X-Bolt Pro Long Range models will feature an exclusive Generation 2 carbon fiber stock with palm swell. Barrel and receivers are stainless steel in Cerakote Burnt Bronze finish. A spiral-fluted bolt body and ergonomic spiral-fluted bolt handle are featured as well. The X-Bolt Pro has a lightweight sporter contour barrel (22–26-inch barrel lengths) and X-Bolt Pro Long Range model has heavy sporter contour barrel in a 26-inch barrel. Each will be offered in 6mm Creedmoor, 6.5 Creedmoor, .308 Win., .300 WSM, 26 Nosler, .270 Win., .30-06 Sprg., 7mm Rem. Mag., 28 Nosler and .300 Win. Mag. calibers.

(800) 333-3288

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/browning