Browning 1911

Browning will introduce the Black Label 1911-380 Pro Stainless in Full Size and Compact versions, with accessory rail option as well. This model will feature a matte black composite frame with machined 7075 aluminum subframe and slide rails. The slide is stainless steel and barrel has a rust-resistant satin silver finish. Grips are G-10 composite and sights offered are steel three-dot combat sights or night sights dovetailed into the slide. Supplied with two eight-round magazines, Full Size model barrel length is 4.25 inches, Compact barrel length is 3.625 inches.

(800) 333-3288

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/browning