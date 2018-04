The Channel Cleaning Tool is designed to provide a simple and effective way to clean the many recesses and cuts inherent to firearm design. It works on any type of firearm. The flat tips and square edges reach into edges and corners typically missed using other cleaning implements. The Channel Cleaning Tool is non-marring and will not scratch or damage the finish of firearms.

Breakthrough Clean

(888) 455-5499

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/breakthrough-clean