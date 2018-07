The Bore Weevil eliminates the hassle of dealing with dirty pull-through bore cleaners and bent or broken rods. A fully retractable pull-through tether reduces contact with cleaning chemicals. It comes with three Quick Attach Couplers that accept almost any 8/32 thread cleaning brush, jag, mop or looped patch puller. Its compact size makes it easy to carry in any shooting bag or pocket.

(800) 746-6862

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/birchwood-casey