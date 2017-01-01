Bloomberg Bunch Betting They Can Buy Elections, Influence Legislation

By Dave Workman

Anti-gun billionaire Michael Bloomberg’s Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund is back in the election-buying business, and as something of a harbinger of the 2018 campaign, they’ve announced they will spend at least $1 million just in Virginia to determine this fall’s elections.

Everytown is calling it an “initial investment” in the gubernatorial and attorney general campaigns. Everytown wants Democrat Ralph Northam in the governor’s office. They want Attorney General Mark Herring to be re-elected.

It was Herring who announced back in 2015 that the commonwealth would stop recognizing concealed carry permits and licenses from 25 states. But a swift reaction from gun rights activists forced Democrat Gov. Terry McAuliffe to cut a deal a month later, reverse the order and in the process embarrass Herring.

According to the Washington Post, Everytown’s Action Fund will pump $450,000 directly to Northam’s campaign and spend another $250,000 on mailers for him. Herring’s effort gets $300,000.

For billionaire Bloomberg, $1 million amounts to pocket change. He’s spent a small fortune to influence elections in Washington, Oregon, Colorado and elsewhere, sometimes successful, sometimes not so much. But the gun prohibition lobby has decided to turn Bloomberg’s riches, and money donated by other wealthy elitists, into a political weapon.

Another gun control group — Americans for Responsible Solutions, the lobby created by former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords and husband Mark Kelly — reportedly has spent more than $700,000 on Virginia election campaigns in recent years.

Money doesn’t just flow along the left bank, either. The Republican Governors’ Association reportedly has put $8 million behind Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie. And Americans for Prosperity is spending more than $1 million in advertising against Northam.

Money is the life’s blood of politics, so all of this might be a signal to gun rights activists to start contributing to the gun rights organization of your choice. They’re going to need the money, ether to mount political efforts or fight court battles.

The gun prohibition lobby is constantly complaining about the millions of dollars the National Rifle Association has spent on elections. That money doesn’t come out of thin air, but out of the pockets of people who want to protect their gun rights.

On the litigation front, the Second Amendment Foundation is a busy bunch, with legal actions underway all over the landscape. The NRA is also involved in several lawsuits. Litigation costs money, especially when you’re up against government entities that stubbornly fight back with public money, and sometimes with pro bono legal support.

Want To Give Anti-Gunners Heartburn? Here’s How

Next time you get the urge to give a gun prohibitionist the fits, just refer to data from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives that show how much firearms manufacturing has expanded in the decades between 1986 and 2014.

The agency’s 2016 report on Firearms Commerce in the United States will drive the gun control lobby bonkers. Let’s just look at handgun production.

Back in 1986, according to ATF data, the nation saw 662,973 pistols and 761,414 revolvers manufactured. That was just before the big switch to semi-auto pistols was ignited. Two years later, American gun makers reported 1,101,011 pistols and 754,744 revolvers manufactured. By 1993, the semi-auto phenomenon was in full swing, with 2,093,362 pistols and 562,292 revolvers reportedly produced, and wheelguns have taken a back seat to self-loaders ever since.

In 2014, the most recent year for which data was apparently available, the ATF said there were 3,633,454 pistols and 744,047 revolvers manufactured. This data comes from the ATF’s annual Firearms Manufacturing and Exportation Report.

This report excludes production of firearms for the U.S. military, but it does include guns purchased by domestic civilian law enforcement agencies and firearms manufactured for export.

The busiest year so far was 2013, according to the report. That year, the country saw 4,441,726 pistols and 725,282 revolvers manufactured.

Just for good measure, let’s toss in the number of rifles and shotguns. In 1986, gun companies produced 970,507 rifles and 641,482 shotguns. Jump ahead to 2013, the year when gun control loomed large on the political horizon because of the 2012 Sandy Hook tragedy. That year saw 3,979,570 rifles and 1,203,072 shotguns produced. The public was in something of a buying frenzy.

Break out the pocket calculator and then practice saying this to the next anti-gunner you meet at a neighborhood barbecue: “You know all those guns you want to keep out of the public’s hands? We’ve already got them!”

And follow it up with this: Even with all those guns being manufactured and sold, the homicide numbers went down over those same years. In 1986, according to FBI data online, there were 20,613 murders and non-negligent manslaughters reported, and they were not all committed with firearms. That’s from all causes.

In 2014, the murder and non-negligent manslaughter total came in at 14,249 and again, that covers all murders, including those committed with firearms, blunt objects, hands, feet, fists and other causes.

Now, the FBI Uniform Crime Report lists 11,961 homicides in 2014, of which 8,124 involved firearms. Yes, there is a discrepancy in the numbers, which was explained to Insider Online by the FBI this way:

“Homicides are reported on the Supplemental Homicide Report (SHR) form and on the Return A – Monthly Return of Offenses Known to Law Enforcement (Return A) form. The SHR provides additional details surrounding the homicide such as victim and offender age, sex, and race; type of weapon; relationship of the victim to offender; and the circumstances surrounding the homicide which is not reported on the Return A. Some agencies/states do not report SHR data to the FBI UCR Program and missing SHR data are not estimated. The SHR is not required to participate in the FBI UCR Program.

“The 11,961 figure represents the number of actual homicides reported to the FBI UCR Program via the (Supplemental Homicide Report). The 14,249 figure is the number of estimated homicides as comprised from murders reported on the Return A form as well as summarized National Incident-Based Reporting System data.”

Educators Arm Themselves Against School Shootings

By no small coincidence, just days after a tragic school shooting near Spokane, Washington, CBS News reported on a program that teaches teachers to shoot back.

Called the FASTER Saves Lives program, it is offered in Ohio and CBS said that more than 1,000 educators from a dozen states have taken the three-day course. This training is free, with funding coming from gun rights groups and individual donations.

Eight states reportedly allow school staff members to carry, and that includes elementary, middle and high schools. The FASTER Saves Lives website (fastersaveslives.org) explains how the program works and even has testimonials.

The program began with the Buckeye Firearms Foundation (501c3) so all contributions are tax-deductible. FASTER stands for Faculty/Administrator Safety Training and Emergency Response.

CBS reported that participants are expected to pass the same firearms qualification test required of police officers in Ohio, with one significant difference. Cops pass with an 80 percent accuracy score, the story said, while FASTER participants must achieve 90 percent accuracy. Out of the 1,000-plus people who have taken the course, only about 30 have failed, the story said.

