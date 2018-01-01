BLACKHAWK! Fury Prime Glove

The Fury Prime glove by BLACKHAWK! combines protection and performance. The top is coated with sonic-welded TPR overlay for top-of-hand protection. Strategically placed padding on the thumb and palm protect against impact. The gloves are touchscreen compatible, and a silicon grip print on the palm offers dexterity. Fury Prime gloves are available in black, Coyote Tan and Urban Grey in sizes ranging from small to 2XL.

Premium leather holsters, magazine pouches and belts are now available from BLACKHAWK! Available in antiqued or burnished brown, the accessories are handmade from premium Italian leather with unique finishes. A variety of styles are available for common firearms, magazines and belt widths.

(800) 379-1732

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/blackhawk