Berreta APX Handguns

APX Combat

APX Tactical FDE

Following its debut at the 2017 NRAAM, the APX line of striker-fired pistols has been expanded. The APX RDO accepts four different red dot optics to suit the needs of the modern handgunner. Combining the modularity of the APX RDO, the APX CombaT comes equipped to accept any 1/2×28 TPI suppressor. Additionally, the APX line is now available in Flat Dark Earth.

In accessories, Beretta announces the new B-Wild collection — the company’s largest hunting accessory line. With entry-level pricing, this collection is designed to cover the needs of both rifle and shotgun hunters. The Transformer and Transformer Light collections have been added to Beretta’s competition offering. The Beretta Terrain collection is a hunting line designed for the classical hunter, which blends natural fabrics and technology in cases, slings, packs and more.

