Bergara Barrels USA

Bergara introduces the B14 Series Bergara Match Precision (BMP) Chassis Rifle. Available in a 20-inch barrel (.308 Win.) and 24-inch barrel (6.5 Creedmoor), the rifle is constructed of 7075 T6 aluminum and type III hard-coat anodized. The rear stock was specifically created to offer a multitude of adjustments, by hand, for different types of shooters. An MSR-style buffer tube and rear stock can easily replace the out-of-the-box rear stock. The barrel nut design allows shooters to replace or change barrels if desired. It’s AICS-style mag compatible and includes a Magpul PMAG AICS magazine.

(800) 320-8767

www.gunsmagazine.com/bergara-barrels