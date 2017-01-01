The Beretta A400 Lite Max-5 Camo,(top photo) is now available in 20-ga. It has a number of special features, such as a cross-tube piston gives the user a 4+1 shot capacity, a new checkering pattern provides a better grip, advanced recoil reduction, Optima HP choke system and the smartphone-compatible GunPod 2. It weighs 6.2 lbs. and comes in 26- and 28-inch barrel lengths.

In addition, the 690 Field I is now available in 20-ga. The over/under’s receiver features a double-fenced top and floral engraving — it’s been scaled to fit the 20-ga. cartridge. It’s available in a 28-inch barrel length only.

The A400 Xcel Sporting Black (bottom photo) is now available in a black receiver with a carbon fiber rib. The improved gas piston makes assembly and disassembly a matter of seconds. The A400 Xcel’s trademark bright blue receiver has been replaced with a black finish; the carbon fiber rib enhances the shotgun’s ability to point. It has a cold-hammer forged 30-inch barrel, which is made of Beretta’s “Steelium” alloy. The bore is chrome-plated to facilitate cleaning and minimize wear.

(800) 636-3430

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/beretta-usa-corp