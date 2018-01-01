Benelli Ethos Sport

Benelli’s new line of ETHOS Sport models includes 12-, 20- and 28-gauge versions. The new shotguns are equipped with a recoil-absorbing cheek comb pad twice the size of those on field models, and feature a raised, carbon fiber sporting rib and barrel porting. Each model sports a 28-inch barrel, engraved, nickel-plated receivers and interchangeable fiber optic front sight with red, green and yellow inserts. Overall length is 49.5 inches and weight ranges from 5.4 lbs. (20-ga.) to 6.6 lbs. (12-ga.). All gauges are chambered for both 2.75- and 3-inch shells.

