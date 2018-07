From BenchMaster, the Four Gun Concealed Carry Vertical Pistol Rack is designed to hold multiple pistols and magazine racks in a safe and secure manner that allows rapid access. The rack stores four concealed carry-size pistols and additional magazines. It protects against unwanted nicks and scratches, resists chemicals (such as gun oil) and is impervious to rot, mold and mildew.

(800) 891-3660

www.gunsmagazine.com/company/benchmaster