Behind the Scenes: Turkey and Buckshot

Greetings from the executive suite high atop the GUNS Magazine tower! I’d like to start by wishing a happy Turkey Week to everyone. As I sit here enjoying the expansive view from my office on the 110th floor, the February issue has already headed to subscribers (a great reason to join that elite and growing army) and will hit newsstands shortly. Currently, we are finalizing the March lineup and there’s lots of great stuff waiting for paper and ink.

The featured cover story details the Remington 870 DM magazine-fed shotgun and is written by none other than Your Obedient Servant — my first GUNS ‘cover’! The only problem was that I broke rule #1 of gun writing: never agree to review a tactical shotgun because a steady diet of slugs and buckshot, even the “reduced recoil” rounds, makes for a long day at the range. Regardless, shooting the 870 DM was actually a pleasure because aside from the box sticking out of the bottom, it was ‘just’ an 870!

Anyone of a ‘certain age’ who was a member of law enforcement in the 1960s through the 1990s is well versed in the manual-of-arms for the 870. While folks in the military were field-stripping M16s under the watchful eye of a shy and quiet (!) drill instructor, those of us in the police academy were doing the same thing with an 870 under our own drill instructors (most of whom were retired U.S. Marine DIs). They provided great motivation to become proficient … or your arms and chest rapidly grew larger as you “pushed down on the earth.”

I’m proud of my “old school” status; I was the last guy on our police department to grudgingly give up my 10” 870 in exchange for a patrol rifle. There is nothing wrong with patrol rifles and they certainly are versatile but having seen what an ounce of lead does at close range, it’s hard to argue against the merits of a shotgun at “tag, you’re it”-distances. I’m also a big believer in reliability and the 870 ranks with the anvil and pencil in that regard. Hopefully, you’ll enjoy that piece alongside our other great stories.

And finally, while you’re savoring the twice-baked giblets and football on Thursday, take time to be thankful for the freedoms we still enjoy! Happy Thanksgiving everyone!

— Brent T. Wheat, Editor