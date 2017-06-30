Behind The Byline: Will Dabbs

“Whether it is around a campfire, in an exam room with a sick kid or behind my keyboard,

I just love to tell stories. God has blessed me with a robust life to use as a foundation.”

Will Dabbs

For over 10 years, Will Dabbs of Oxford, Miss., has engaged readers with his passion for the science, sport and engineering of firearms. Will’s father exposed him to the virtues of hunting and “art of fieldcraft” at an early age. He was immediately drawn to the mechanical merits of firearms.

After college, he married his passion for firearms and dream of being a soldier and served eight years as an Army helicopter pilot. He served as Commander of the U.S. Army Alaska High Altitude Rescue Team before resigning as a major in 1997.

To spend more time with his family, he began a medical career at 32 and opened an urgent care clinic. Dr. Dabbs dedicates 40 hours, three days every week to treating patients.

He also owns a business designing and building sound suppressors.

And he’s a reserve deputy sheriff, too.

Major-Doctor-Deputy-Lecturer-Entrepreneur —and his most prized role, Dad— Dabbs attributes his skill to “hook words together” to his grandmother – one of very few professional women writers of her era.

Will believes the sense of family sets FMG publications apart from many: “[The magazines] are homey, warm and comfortable. Readers are not customers; they are friends. The latest issue of Handgunner has 11 pages of letters to the editor: Who else does that?

