Behind The Byline: Pat Covert

From his earliest days, Pat Covert’s kinship with the great outdoors paved the trail to where he is today: “Like most Southern boys I grew up shooting firearms, spending many an afternoon burning through rounds at a Mississippi sand pit on the outskirts of town,” he fondly recalls. Camping was a regular event, which evolved into his stint as an instructor in First Class rank and Survival merit badge at Scout camp.

In 1986, he began a career in the firearms industry and became acquainted with the editors and writers of American Handgunner, GUNS Magazine and Shooting Industry. Ten years later, when modern tactical knives were really gaining momentum, Pat began to employ his passion for knives and edged tools — writing regularly for Handgunner. As the in-house expert on “all things edgy,” he has been a mainstay of the flagship titles as well as FMG Special Editions ever since.

Over the past 25 years, Pat has seen the knife industry grow immensely and throughout it all his unique perspective and way with words has earned the highly valued trust and respect from readers and peers alike. The friendships he’s cultivated with the editors and writers have become some of his most treasured relationships.

“Being able to write about the things you love and enjoy is an honor. Being able to do so with a great bunch of folks is a luxury! For 30 years I’ve enjoyed every minute of working with the company’s great editors and support staff. They are more of a family to me than an employer!”

