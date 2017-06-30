Behind The Byline: Mark Hampton

It’s hardly surprising lifelong Texas County, Mo., native, Mark Hampton’s, childhood memories largely include time spent outdoors hunting, fishing and trapshooting with his dad and two brothers in the Ozark Mountains. The impressive skills developed throughout their youth earned each of the Hampton boys a place on the All-American Trap Team.

Mark’s educational pursuits resulted in a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from School of the Ozarks (now College of the Ozarks) and master’s and specialist degrees in educational administration from William Woods University.

A varied career path has taken him in several directions. He worked in state law enforcement with the Missouri State Water Patrol, served in Missouri’s General Assembly as a State Representative and worked his way through the ranks in education as a teacher, coach, athletic director and high school principal before retiring from his role as superintendent.

It’s a passion for seeing wild places that has landed him on six continents, 27 African safaris (No. 28 in July!) and over 200 species of exotic game. He hunts in some of the most remote, inhospitable, difficult and challenging places on this planet. His adventures have long been featured in GUNS Magazine and his “Handgun Hunting” column in American Handgunner where readers have come to regard him as the resident big-game hunting expert.

Mark enjoys writing for a professional organization with high-caliber individuals and shares, “The folks at FMG are truly committed to generating distinguished journalism saturated with honesty and integrity — for the betterment of the readership and industry alike.”

When he’s not hunting abroad, he and his lovely wife, Karen, enjoy working (and of course hunting) on their farm back where it all began in Texas County.

