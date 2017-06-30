Behind The Byline: Holt Bodinson

Though he can boast an impressive resume, Holt Bodinson has a fond appreciation for the origins of his relationship with firearms. “I think I was born with a pistol in my hand, and outfitted as a cowboy,” he reflects.

Holt’s father was a hunter and target shooter; their household always had firearms around — .22s, centerfires and shotguns were racked on the den wall — but he didn’t dare touch one without permission. After observing the careless way his son’s friends handled BB guns, the elder Bodinson taught 9-year-old Holt gun safety, rooted upon the strict foundation that real firearms could kill, with an eight-shot Iver Johnson .22 revolver.

His first big game rifle was a 6.5mm Japanese sniper rifle that made its way back to the States via the Pacific Campaign. Consumed as a teenager with old muzzleloading firearms, he restored, shot and hunted with them almost exclusively. In fact, Holt used to do so much gun work he considered becoming a professional gunsmith.

Over 50 years, Holt’s professional experience in the publishing world grew, allowing him to marry his work with his passion for firearms. While serving as the executive director at Safari Club International, he was invited to join GUNS Magazine as a contributing editor. As one of the original subscribers (circa 1955), he jumped at the chance and has been a fixture on bylines since.

Holt shares, “What has always endeared me to GUNS is its breadth. We cover the firearms waterfront. No other firearms magazine today incorporates such a diversity of subject matter from the best and most knowledgeable writers in the field.”

