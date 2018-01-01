Archon Firearms Type B

The Type B series of pistols from Archon Firearms represents a new class of compact, polymer grip, striker-fired handgun, and features an extremely low-bore axis and unique recoil-reducing mechanical design for improved accuracy over conventional pistols. The 9mm Type B accepts GLOCK sights, has front and rear slide serrations, a Picatinny rail, integrated beaver tail and innovative grip mapping/frame texturing. For added performance, it has a flat-faced, short-reset trigger. Four 15-round magazines are included.

