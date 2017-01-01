AR Barrel Essentials

Part 3: Details Matter

By Glen Zediker

We’ve talked over the essentials: material, quality, construction methods. What’s left are details, and I hope this next answers the rest of the questions about, “Which barrel should I get?”

First, barrel twist is a component in the architecture of the lands and grooves. The lands and grooves form a spiral, a twist, that imparts spin to a bullet, and the rate of twist is expressed in terms of how far in inches a bullet travels to make one full rotation. “1:9” (one-in-nine) for example reads “one full rotation for each 9 inches of travel.” Bullets need to be spun to attain and retain stability in flight.

Twist Needs

Bullet length, not weight, determines how much rotation is needed for stability. Twist rate applications, however, are most often advised with respect to bullet weight, but that’s more of a general guideline for convenience’s sake, I think. The reason is that with the advent of higher-ballistic-coefficient bullet designs, which are longer than conventional forms, it is easily possible to have two bullets of the same weight that won’t both stabilize from the same twist rate.

There’s really no harm firing Mutt & Jeff combinations, as long

as the twist is capable of stabilizing the bullet. Running a much

shorter bullet through a barrel having a twist much quicker than

needed is unlikely to cause any problems, unless it’s extreme.

Extreme is a thin-skinned very lightweight bullet through a 1:7.

Something like a 35- or 40-grain varmint bullet can come apart.

Won’t hurt you—just won’t reach the target.

Glen strongly recommends a 1:8 twist for any and every AR-15.

The exception is if you know you’ll never use anything bigger

than a 60-grain bullet. However, he gets 1:7 for a target rifle

because chances are the next latest-greatest long-range bullet

will be longer than the last. A little too fast is a long sight

better than a little too slow.

Mil-Spec Matters

Originally the military selected 1:12, which was pretty standard for 0.224-caliber varminting-type rounds, like .222 Remington, almost always running bullet weights of 52 to 55 grains. That worked with the 55-grain FMJ ammo in issue then. Next came the SS109 63-grain round, which was a bit much for a 1:12. The military solution was total overkill: 1:7. That’s fast.

Commercially, the 1:9 twist became the standard for years. It’s still popular, but is being replaced, as far as I can see, by the 1:8. An increasingly wider selection of barrels are done up in this twist rate. I approve.

I’d always rather have a twist too fast than not fast enough. 1:A 1:9 twist is not fast enough for anything longer than a routine 68- to 70-grain “magazine bullet,” like a Sierra 69-grain MatchKing. The 1:8 will stabilize any of the newer, heavier bullets intended for magazine-box cartridge overall lengths, like a Sierra 77-grain MatchKing. An “8” twist will also shoot most of the longer, higher-BC profiles, like the Sierra 80-grain MatchKing (not intended to be assembled into a round loaded down into a magazine).

The telltale for an unstable, wobbling or tumbling, bullet is an oblong hole in the target paper—a “keyhole”—meaning the bullet contacted the target at some attitude other than nose-first.

Some bullets need faster than 1:8 to stabilize, and some even faster than 1:7. When we were experimenting with 90-grain VLD’s those needed 1:6.5. Yikes!

Base twist-rate selection on the heaviest bullets you choose to use, and at the same time realize the rate chosen has limited those choices.

Bullet speed and barrel length play a role in bullet stability, and a higher muzzle velocity will get more effect from the twist, but it’s a little too edgy to see a bullet stabilize only when it’s pushed to maximum velocity. The 90-grain bullets are a good example: I could get them asleep in a 1:7 twist 25-inch barrel, which was chambered in .22 PPC, but could not get them stabilized in a 20-inch 1:7 .223 Rem. The answer always is to get a twist that’s correct.

And, yes, there is a tad amount more pressure from a faster-twist barrel using the same load, and the reason is initial acceleration is slower.

Should you get a threaded muzzle? Sure. Why not? I don’t use brakes on NRA High Power competition rifles because I can’t, but otherwise there are some worthwhile 1/2-28 attachments, especially for lighter, shorter AR-15’s. Attaching anything to a muzzle is best done one of two ways. Either use peel washers to get an exact index and a snugly secure attachment, or high-strength, high-temperature thread-locker-type glue. Just tape over the muzzle first! I prefer glue because there’s not as much torque needed on the fastener. Beyond “snug,” about 30-percent of the torque on something like a flash suppressor nut goes toward constricting the muzzle, which is not necessarily bad. We used to experiment with the M1A’s using varying levels of castle-nut torque to influence group sizes. The idea (or hope at least), was there would tension that would net the best groups, and it worked—not always, but often enough.

Easy button. David Tubb developed a kit-system to break in a barrel

without the cleaning tedium. It’s 10 bullets coated with very fine grit

abrasive backed by 10 bare bullets to finish the burnishing. How many

of each are needed varies, but it only takes a few rounds in a quality

barrel and the results are primo. This will in no way, shape, or form

harm a barrel, any barrel. David used it to prepare his new Schneider

barrels with which he holds the NRA High Power Rifle Long Range Rifle

aggregate record. A main benefit to this system is it helps smooth

down the annular tool marks that accompany the chambering process.

Barrel Break-In

This needs definition, and explanation, not just instruction. No matter who made the barrel and how carefully they finished it, there’s going to be imperfections only a bullet can experience. Even a hand-lapped custom barrel will at the least have a few annular tooling marks resultant of chambering. Lesser, lower-cost barrels are going to have more imperfections within the bore.

The idea behind break-in is to rub or burnish down these imperfections. This is done by exposing bare steel to a bare bullet. That’s the trick. Breaking in a barrel means it will shoot its best sooner and, therefore, longer. Eventually all barrels break in, but unless this is approached as a project, it might be worn out before it’s broken in.

Lemmesplain. Get together bullets with the longest bearing area and a bottle of copper solvent bore cleaner, rod guide, cleaning rod and patches. The “system” of barrel break-in is pretty simple: the idea is to expose truly clean barrel steel to a bullet, and do this a number of times—shoot one, clean the bore, shoot one, clean the bore. Depending on the bore cleaner used, and other factors like “Copper Eliminating Powder,” there may or may not be visible evidence of copper being removed from the barrel. I cut it off at 10 rounds, but a custom hand-lapped barrel usually takes only half that. Honestly, if it’s not broken in after 10 rounds, that barrel is rough enough it probably needs to be stepped up to one of the fire-lapping treatments, or just accept it might be a “fouler.”

Anyhow. Back to it: There are all kinds of methods you might hear about but the essence is as described here. Most are sheer voodoo. Expose bare steel to a bare bullet to knock down the little ridges and marks. Keep doing that until there’s no evidence of any residual fouling or until you get tired of doing that, and call it a day. The payoff, again, is best accuracy from the start. So, breaking in a barrel doesn’t make the barrel last longer, you just get to enjoy it longer. Don’t want so much work? Buy a Final Finish as bullets or loaded ammo from David Tubb at Superior Shooting.

The preceding was a specially adapted excerpt from Top-Grade Ammo, The Competitive AR15: Builders Guide, and The Competitive AR15: Ultimate Technical Guide, all written by Glen and available at www.BuyZedikerBooks.com.

Superior Shooting Systems, P.O. Box 1211, Canadian, TX 79014, (806) 323-9488, www.superiorshootingsystems.com

