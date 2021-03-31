SpitBallistics Promises End of Ammo Shortage

According to fledgling startup SpitBallistics, ammo shortages may soon be a thing of the past. Bringing a concept, quite literally born in the classroom, to market, the company anticipates offering sharpshooters a weapons system with a virtually unlimited supply of ammo.

According to company founder Sal Iva Tokkenspray, “The idea came to me while I was daydreaming during a school lecture. It was quite a physical inspiration, almost as if someone had pegged me in the back of the head. From that moment on, the concept really stuck with me.”

The new venture isn’t without risks. Production Chief Drew L. Wadd suggests unforeseen crises like another toilet paper shortage could put a damper on the company’s business. “To offset those risks, we’re looking heavily into recycling. Fortunately, our customer demographic generally doesn’t mind swapping a little spit. Heck, many of them eat worms on dares, so we anticipate most rounds could be used dozens of times before new ammo is required.”