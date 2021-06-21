At Last

After searching for years for a Model 42 I could afford, I managed to luck into a better specimen than I deserved for a few bucks less than the price of a new Benelli M2 Field autoloader. With a serial number indicating a 1955 date of manufacture, mine — a 26″ barreled Standard Grade with a Modified choke — was a product of the home stretch of the model’s 30-year production run (1933–1963). Other grades included Deluxe, Skeet, Pigeon and Trap. I’ve handled a Deluxe, which was a vent-ribbed thing of walnut and steel beauty but I handed it back quickly, not wanting to spoil myself for my Standard Grade.

Besides its first-glance resemblance to Winchester’s equally classic Model 61 pump-action .22, part of my M42’s charm is its fixed choke. Although I’d only used the full choke tube on my Browning BPS, I’ve noticed darn little practical difference between M and F when you’re dealing with 2.5″ .410 target loads. We’re talking half an ounce of No. 8 or 9 shot and the longest poke you’re going to be presented with at skeet yardages is 21 yards maximum anyway.

I really enjoyed being able to dump a full box of Winchester AAs into my pants pocket and barely notice they were there! No fancy shell vest required, but you may want to think about hanging on to those empty hulls!. The .410 may classify as a smallbore but there’s nothing small about the per-box price tag.

It took a while to settle in with my Model 42, but given the parameters of skeet — or a dove opener when the birds aren’t too spooky — if I’m swinging and pointing the gun like I should, the .410 isn’t all that much of a handicap.

The problem with any ultralight .410 lies in simply not “overmuscling” it, swing-wise. This isn’t to say you’re going to over-lead things. You’re more likely to compensate for the light weight by consciously slowing things down to the point where you’ll commit the usual stop-and-go swing that results in shooting behind the bird. Guys using Briley .410 tubes in a full-size O/U are less likely to fall prey to this. There is a definite learning curve but it’s more than compensated for by the joys of a smoking stuff with a little bitty gun.

And, on those inevitable occasions when I hit a slump, I pick up a 20 or 12 for a couple of sessions until my confidence comes back. If Winchester — or Browning — ever sees fit to reintroduce this little gem in any grade, I’ll be first in line for it. But for now, this one will do nicely.

