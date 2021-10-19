Got Brass?

Dies won’t get you anywhere without brass, and the wellspring of weird, obsolete and metric brass is Graf & Sons Inc. in Missouri. They started in 1957 and quickly grew into a one-stop-shop for just about everything shooters could need — except the guns. When it comes to handloading, they really are the authority they claim to be with several thousand products in stock spanning major and minor brands at competitive prices. If it’s for handloading, and Graf & Sons doesn’t have it, it may not exist. They’re especially proud of providing shooters with the things nobody else has. Like new brass for 8x50mm Lebel, 6.5mm Japanese, 8x56R Hungarian Mannlicher, 9x57mm Mauser, .43 Egyptian, 7.62 Russian Nagant revolver, 9mm Browning Long and 8x22mm Japanese Nambu to name just a few. Their prices are very reasonable, if not outright bargains.

The Lebel brass from Graf & Sons cost $0.66 a case for a 50-count bag, and can be reloaded many times if you use the wadding method and have a set of Lee dies to resize the neck. Star-crimping tends to cut into the neck, and though the cases can be straightened and reused, the more often you do it the greater the danger of a fragment of brass blowing off the neck and becoming a dangerous projectile.

A blank fired at a sheet of paper 15′ away shouldn’t leave a mark on it. My charge of 15 grains of Unique fired by a Winchester large rifle primer made a realistic report and passed the paper test. I used green floral foam, packed tight against the powder with a wooden dowel and capped with disc of thin (0.0115″ thick), slick faced cardboard from a typical spiral notebook cover. The foam seems to evaporate and the disc doesn’t go far.

Got a rare firearm begging to shoot blanks? You can make your own. Just take care to avoid use of anything that might become an

unintended projectile.

For more info:

www.grafs.com

Ph: (800) 531-2666

