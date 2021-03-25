Years ago, an enterprising wildlife biologist in my home state of Washington did some very slick trading with wildlife agencies in turkey-rich states back east and down south, winding up with specimens of all three wild turkey families —Merriam, Eastern and Rio Grande — and released them into suitable habitat in the Northwest to build huntable populations.

It was a brilliant idea and has paid off for a lot of hunters. Except me. Any time of year, especially during the fall grouse hunting season, I can find flocks of longbeards, sometimes just crossing a road. Last September while trying to pot a blue grouse, I came around a curve on a gravel road and there were a dozen of the buggers, just wandering along without a care. Pretty certain they knew it was me because they gave me a long stare that translated to “Whadda you want?”

Come springtime, they are more elusive than Bigfoot, the legendary Sasquatch, for which the Evergreen State is dubiously famous. I’ve tramped the big timber, sat silently next to a stump, hidden in makeshift blinds and whispered just like they do on television even though I didn’t have a cameraman recording it all.

A few years ago, a buddy talked me into joining him on a spring turkey hunt. For folks in the south and east, that’s an opportunity just over the horizon. We fire things up a bit later out in the Northwest settlements because of the prevailing weather.

I grabbed my Mossberg 935 self-loader, which wears a camo finish, and off we went into the hinterlands with camo clothing, calls and enough shells to invade Normandy. We saw deer. We saw a few elk. We saw grouse. But turkeys? Apparently they knew we were coming and took a trip to Disney World. Didn’t see a thing, even though the previous autumn we’d encountered them by the bushel in the same area.

Wild turkey is good eating. But you’ve got to find them first, and then get one close enough to blast with a load of No. 4 or 6 shot. And you need a good shotgun. My Mossberg with the camo finish fills that requirement, with its 3-½” chamber and the proper chokes.

Maybe I need to approach this game like some of the more fanatical turkey hunters I’ve met. Something new comes along, there are always a few people ready to give it a try.