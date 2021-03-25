The Gear

A few weeks ago, an email announcement from Winchester landed in my inbox, touting the newly-introduced Super X4 Hybrid Hunter Woodland shotgun. It’s a handsome shotgun available in either 12-gauge 3- and 3 ½” or 20-gauge, 3”. It’s a gas operated smoothbore featuring Winchester’s Active Valve Gas System.

The Super X4 has a simple camo pattern on the stock and forearm, while the receiver and barrel wear a Flat Dark Earth Cerakote finish. Cerakote is tough stuff and it will stand up to a nasty environment. Inside, you’ll find a Nickel Teflon coating on the carrier and bolt release button.

The chamber and bore are chrome-plated and the 26” vent rib barrel comes with a trio of Invector-Plus choke tubes in Full, Modified and Improved Cylinder. It wears a TRUGLO fiber optic front sight. Weighing 7 pounds unloaded, the Super X4 has a 14-¼” length of pull, and a 2” drop at heel.

Weight is saved by making the receiver out of aluminum alloy and the stock is a synthetic composite with a New Inflex Technology recoil pad.