The Return Of The 10mm Auto

A Brief History

In 1983, years of experimentation by Whit Collins and Col. Jeff Cooper had created the wildcat .40 G&A cartridge. The project came to fruition with the introduction of the Bren Ten and its new 10mm Auto cartridge, first produced by Norma. Produced by Dornaus & Dixon (D&D), the Bren Ten was a scaled-up version of a European 9mm pistol which had gained the colonel’s favor in almost every respect save caliber — the CZ 75, a selective-system double-action pistol that could also be carried cocked and locked. The Bren Ten even bore the raven logo of Col. Cooper’s school, Gunsite.

It had the load Cooper specified — a .40-caliber jacketed truncated cone bullet with an overall cartridge length much like the colonel’s beloved .45 ACP, stoked to a ferocious 1,200 feet per second. Chamber pressure was approximately 38,000 pounds per square inch. The colonel proudly noted the 10mm had as much energy at 100 yards as the .45 ACP did right out of the muzzle.

D&D, perhaps undercapitalized, did not last long. Guns were shipped without magazines when the subcontractor didn’t come through with them on schedule. The company was taking orders with full price to be paid in advance and many shooters were smart enough not to fall for it. When Dornaus & Dixon went out of business, it looked as if the 10mm Auto was “out of business” too.

Colt came to the rescue, chambering their Government Model for the new cartridge under the sobriquet “Delta Elite” in 1987. The Bren Ten had lasted long enough for it to be the signature gun of the star of the then-popular TV show Miami Vice. This put the gun somewhat on the public’s radar, though not so much as the movie Dirty Harry had done for the S&W .44 Magnum some 15 years earlier.

Something else had happened in the world of armed conflict that convinced some the 10mm’s time had come. For decades, cops had complained about being outgunned by criminals who had more powerful, higher-capacity guns than theirs. On April 11,1986, a hellacious gunfight in Miami, Fla., saw two vicious punks murder two FBI agents, permanently injure three and wound two more. The Bureau decided it might be time to switch from the six-shooter to the semi-automatic. Within the agency there were two almost equal factions — one wanted a pistol with 16 or so 9mm bullets and the other wanted .45s. John Hall, the brilliant head of the Firearms Training Unit at Quantico, split the difference. Tests with different loads convinced him a 10mm with a 180-grain jacketed hollowpoint at around a 1,000 fps, and 9+1 cartridge capacity would cut the Gordian knot, satisfy both sides and allow all the agents to confidently move forward into training for good hits in tactical circumstances. The FBI’s adoption of the 10mm in the Smith & Wesson Model 1076, built to their specifications, triggered a brief wave of 10mm popularity in law enforcement and naturally, armed citizen popularity for the Ten.