The Immortal .30-30

Bountiful Ballistics

The .30 WCF originally used a 165-grain bullet at about 2,000 fps from a 26″ barrel. By today’s standards this seems modest, but back then it was sensational. Black powder hunting cartridges of the era typically had muzzle velocities of 1,100 to 1,300 fps. The jump to 2,000 fps represented a gain of 60 to 80%. For perspective, the difference in MV from .30-06 to .300 Win. Mag. is about 10%.

We have to remember the early adopters of the .30-30 were considered reckless radicals by more traditional hunters. In our time we see much the same reaction to those who have adopted the .223 and similar cartridges for deer hunting. The .30-30 users liked the flat trajectory of the cartridge compared to cartridges such as the .44-40 WCF and the .45-70 Springfield. They found it far easier to place shots accurately at ranges to 150 yards. Even at 200 yards, a hold along the backbone of a whitetail would result in a hit. And before you scoff at 200-yard shots, borrow a .44-40 with open iron sights and try a few shots at a deer-size target at 200 yards, not from a bench.

Hunters also liked the moderate recoil and mild report compared to black powder cartridges such as the .40-82, .45-70, .45-90 and .50-110.

While the Winchester 1894 and the .30-30 cartridge is a classic combination, other fine lever-action rifles were offered in .30-30 by Marlin and Savage. They were relatively light, the flat profile was ideal for carry in a scabbard and the rifles proved reliable under extreme conditions.

The compact size and light weight of .30-30 cartridges, compared to the big black powder cartridges, was an advantage. Americans tend to be a mobile people — travel in the early 1900s was by horse, bicycle, canoe, dog sled, on foot, occasionally by train and even automobile. Whether you were an Idaho retailer paying shipping costs on cases of ammo, a Texas rancher, Yukon prospector, Alaskan trapper or New England deer hunter, the ability to transport more cartridges was an important consideration.