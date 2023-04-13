The .45 Colt is my favorite cartridge. It has everything as far as I’m concerned, including versatility, history and performance. So, it only makes sense to love the Colt’s younger brother too — the .454 Casull! Like a lot of younger brothers (me), the Casull packs more punch. So much so, some find it hard to contain or control. One thing for certain, when touching off a fully-loaded Casull cartridge, it’s akin to holding onto a stick of dynamite at ignition.

However, regular shooting sessions tame the initial shock and power of the cartridge. After a while, you get used to the wildly undisciplined younger brother to the Colt. Handloaders have the advantage of downloading the Casull to Colt-like loads, working their way up the power continuum, as they get used to shooting the big boomer.

A relative newcomer compared to its 150-year-old brother, the Casull has indeed made an impact on the shooting world, especially among hunters and silhouette shooters, as the cartridge that can do it all. Game such as elephant and Cape Buffalo are handily taken by the Casull.